McLAUGHLIN
CATHERINE A. (nee King)
88, passed away after a short illness on September 7, 2019. Originally from Southwest Philadelphia, later moved to Aldan, PA and Milton, DE. Worked as head cashier in the medical billing department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital and head bookkeeper for the family milk delivery business, T&K Dairies. Active at St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes, DE.
Preceded in death by her parents and five brothers. Survived by her beloved husband, Thomas McLaughlin; sisters Elizabeth Camperson (John), Emma London (Jack), and Anna Feudale; children Thomas McLaughlin (Gail), Christine Clover (Ray), Valerie McLaughlin, and Kathleen Whelan (Mark); grandchildren, John Heisler (Natalie), Kate Heisler, Christy Heisler, Aubrey Whelan, Ian Whelan, and Elizabeth Whelan; great-grandson, Ethan Heisler; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing Monday, Sept. 16th, from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Jude's, 152 Tulip Dr #1689, Lewes, DE 19958, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Burial Tuesday, Sept. 17th, at 11 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Flowers and condol-ences can be sent through
