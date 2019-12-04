|
|
ANGELUCCI
CATHERINE (nee Napoli)
Age 102, of Newark, DE, on December 2nd, 2019. Survived by her loving children Rosalie Kauffeld (Richard) and Vincent Angelucci; her cherished grand-children Catherine Fichera (Lewis), Robert G. DeRemigio, Gina Grace (Geoffrey), Denise Pierce (Derek) and Vincent Angelucci (Brianna); her adoring 9 great grandchildren, and her caring sister Rose Perna. Beloved wife of the late George Angelucci; precious daughter of the late Louise (nee Freda) and Francesco Napoli, and dearest sister of the late Dominic, Frank, Anthony, Pat, Immaculata Affato and Anna Sylvestri.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, December 7th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 12:00 Noon to 12:45 P.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 1:00 P.M., at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019