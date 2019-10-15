|
|
DeFUSCO
CATHERINE ANN
(nee Mollo)
On October 11, 2019, age 78, of King of Prussia. Wife of the late George C. Survived by son, Gregory G. (Antonella); 3 grandchildren: Michael, Nicole, Julia; brother, Frank Mollo; sister-in-law, Mary Focoso. Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial contributions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406.
THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019