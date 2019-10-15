Home

Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
333 Allendale Rd
King of Prussia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
333 Allendale Rd
King of Prussia, PA
CATHERINE ANN DeFUSCO Notice
DeFUSCO
CATHERINE ANN
(nee Mollo)


On October 11, 2019, age 78, of King of Prussia. Wife of the late George C. Survived by son, Gregory G. (Antonella); 3 grandchildren: Michael, Nicole, Julia; brother, Frank Mollo; sister-in-law, Mary Focoso. Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial contributions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406.

THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
