Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
CATHERINE THOMAS
CATHERINE ANN (Little) THOMAS

CATHERINE ANN (Little) THOMAS Notice
THOMAS
CATHERINE ANN (nee Little)
Age 80, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David C. Thomas, Sr. Loving mother of Mary De Pasquale (Louis), Dorothy Tkacz (Nathan), Catherine McKeaney (Joseph), David C., Jr. (Joan); dear grand-mom of 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by brothers, James, Robert, and John Little and sisters, Marilyn Logan and Gertrude Rushton.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday evening, 7 to 9 P.M., and Saturday morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., St. Anselm Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17 Fl., Chicago, IL 60601, or Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road, Phila., PA 19111.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
