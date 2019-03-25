Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE ASSALONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE (Cerminaro) ASSALONE

Notice Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE (Cerminaro) ASSALONE Notice
ASSALONE
CATHERINE (nee Cerminaro)
94, on March 23, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Joseph (Patricia); loving sister of Joseph, Anthony, Alfred and Mario Cerminaro, Angela Germana and the late Mary Daniels and Frank Cerminaro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing 9 A.M. and Funeral Service 10 A.M. Wednesday in Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Visit:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now