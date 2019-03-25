|
ASSALONE
CATHERINE (nee Cerminaro)
94, on March 23, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Joseph (Patricia); loving sister of Joseph, Anthony, Alfred and Mario Cerminaro, Angela Germana and the late Mary Daniels and Frank Cerminaro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing 9 A.M. and Funeral Service 10 A.M. Wednesday in Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Visit:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019