Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Of Havertown, on July 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Collins and her sisters: Margaret Maguire, Rosemary Rafter, and Nancy Moritz. She is the aunt of Robert, Kenneth and Kathy Moritz, Deborah Ford and Robert Rafter. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M., Monday, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 A.M., in St Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown PA 19083. Int. Arlington Cemetery.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
