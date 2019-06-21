DRUM

CATHERINE

Age 74, from Fairmount, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy McMonagle, brother Charles "Bucko" and grandson, Dylan "Cooie" Nagle. Cathy was the beloved wife of John Drum. In addition to her husband, Cathy is survived by her children, Michael Kowalski (Sherri), Catherine "Kitty" Fisherkeller (Paul), Theresa Labbree (Paul), Christie Kowalski, oldest brother, Thomas "Timmy" McMonagle (Jo Ann), baby brother, Francis "Fab" McMonagle (Pat), her grand-children, Drew, Demi, Angela, Paulie, Kiersten, Kaitlin, Kara, Alex, Paulie, Anthony, Michael, great grandson, Domenick, nephew, Frankie, nieces, Kelly Ann and Lindsay McMonagle and great niece Mia McMonagle.

Cathy was known as the "Queen of Fairmount." Family was everything to her, especially her children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephew. Her love was unconditional. Cathy took pride in her appearance and was always "the bell of the ball." Her husband, Johnny, still says she was the prettiest woman in Fairmount, prettier than Princess Grace Kelly. As beautiful as she was, her personality radiated that much more upon everyone she befriended. Cherished in our hearts, she will forever be.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Monday June 24th at the DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St., Phila., PA 19130. A Viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken.

