CATHERINE (Smith) DUGAN

CATHERINE (Smith) DUGAN Notice
DUGAN
CATHERINE "CATHY"
(nee Smith)


Suddenly on April 9, 2019, age 65. Wife of Dan; mother of Katie (Joseph Dimino), Dana (Josh Iannotti), Heather (Joe) McCourt and Bonnie (Henry Ung); Cak Cak to Addison and Joey McCourt; also survived by sister, Helen Frazier.
Relatives, friends and Little Flower Alumnae are invited to her Visitation on Friday, 9 to 10:15 A.M., Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations in her memory to .
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME Inc., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019
