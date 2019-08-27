Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
CATHERINE (Gutekunst) GREENFIELD

GREENFIELD
CATHERINE T.
(nee Gutekunst)


Age 93, of West Chester, PA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away on August 23, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1925, Kay was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Rose (nee Mulholland) Gutekunst.
She was the beloved wife for the past 67 years of Walter H. Greenfield, Jr., the loving mother of the late Walter F. Greenfield and his wife Janet, Elise C. Furman and her husband Roy, and Thomas M. Greenfield and his wife Marylou. She was the adoring grandmother of Alison, Caroline, and Jennifer; predeceased by her grandson, Michael Greenfield, and her sisters, Rosalie Goyden, Anne Stemple, and Elise Gallagher.
A small, private family funeral is planned. A Memorial Service and reception is planned at the Wellington Retirement Community at Hershey's Mill in September.
Kay's family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Wellington Terrace for the wonderful way they cared for Kay the past seven years. Their continual devotion and love eased her difficult journey in her final years. She loved all of her caregivers and we will never forget their kindness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382 (610-431-9000).

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
