RASIUL
CATHERINE H. (nee Barnes)
Passed November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Rasiul Sr.; loving mother of Stanley Rasiul Jr., Sandra Rasiul Pompilii (Tony). Proud and devoted grandmother of JennaMarie and Anthony, III. Catherine leaves behind many happy memories and will be missed by family and friends. Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019