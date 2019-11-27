Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
CATHERINE RASIUL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE RASIUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE H. (Barnes) RASIUL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE H. (Barnes) RASIUL Notice
RASIUL
CATHERINE H. (nee Barnes)
Passed November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Rasiul Sr.; loving mother of Stanley Rasiul Jr., Sandra Rasiul Pompilii (Tony). Proud and devoted grandmother of JennaMarie and Anthony, III. Catherine leaves behind many happy memories and will be missed by family and friends. Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now