CATHERINE "KATHLEEN" (Gallagher) HEVENER

October 4, 2019. Formerly of the Fox Chase Section of Philadelphia where she raised her 10 children with her beloved late husband Arthur E. Jr. Devoted mother of Arthur III (Mary), Cassie Holdsworth (Alan), Frank (Ulrike), Nancy Hevener (Richard), Joanne Wimmer (Ed), Theresa Guldin, Edward, Patricia Cremonese (Lou), Cheryl Schulze (Herbert), and the late Margaret "Peg" Hanley (Chris). Loving grandmom of 32 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Theresa Manchester. Kathleen will also be sadly missed by the loving Dougherty Family. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Autism Cares Foundation, 816 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 in her memory would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019
