FARNAN
CATHERINE J. (nee Jennings)
Born in County Mayo Ireland, she was a longtime resident of Abington, passed away July 21, 2109 at the age of 87. She is the beloved wife of the late John L. Farnan and loving mother of Catherine M. Farnan-Kennedy (John), John G. (Stacey), Patrick F. (Stacey) and Claire F. Nalence (Peter). Grandmother of 10, she is the sister of Thomas Jennings and Eileen Seton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings Friday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington PA, and Saturday, 8:45 to 9:15 A.M., at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Road, Abington, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 A.M. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier (Old Bohemia) Church in Warwick MD.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019