CATHERINE J. (Karlson) MACKIN

CATHERINE J. (Karlson) MACKIN
MACKIN
CATHERINE J. (nee Karlson)
On May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wayne J., devoted mother of Wayne Mackin (Beth Boice) and Cathy Moses (Rich), loving grandmom of Lily, Georgia and Dean Mackin. Devoted sister of Larry Abbott (Bev), Dan Abbott, Ellen Walton (Mike) and the late William Karlson. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 followed by Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Aid for Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019
