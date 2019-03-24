|
|
KENNEDY
CATHERINE JOSEPHINE
Passed away peacefully on Fri. March 22, 2019 at her home in Collegeville, PA. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert F. Kennedy. Loving mother of Mary Kathryn Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rosanne M. Kennedy (Robert Magrath), Cynthia T. Kennedy (Darrow Cole), Patrice M. Kennedy, and James H. Kennedy; also survived by 4 grandchildren, Benjamin Magrath, Isobel Magrath, Nathan Kennedy Cole and Julian Kennedy Cole. Relatives and Friends are invited Saturday, March 30, 2019 for Visitation beginning 9 A.M. at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426, until words of remembrance at 10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 or to the .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019