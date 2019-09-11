Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.)
Glenside, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.)
Glenside, PA
CATHERINE (Hetherington) LOVE

CATHERINE (Hetherington) LOVE Notice
LOVE
CATHERINE E.
(nee Hetherington)
on September 9, 2019, age 91 years, of Avalon, NJ and formerly of Glenside, PA. Beloved wife of the late John J., Jr. Loving Mother of John J., III (Lynne), George T. (Carolyn) and Mary Love. Also survived by 6 grandchildren; Christopher, Jack, Alison, Nicholas, Michael and Kyle and 1 great grandson; Amory and 2 sisters; Betty Jane Gallagher and Mary Lou Parisi (Vincent). Funeral Mass Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Glenside, PA 19038, Friday, September 27, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM and Saturday at the Church after 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations to the Catholic Charities Appeal 222 N. 17th St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
