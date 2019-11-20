|
|
McSORLEY
CATHERINE M. "CASS"
(nee Dougherty)
Passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Cass was the beloved wife of Tim, mother of Kathy (husband Don Mickey), grandmother of Máiréad and Áine Mickey, sister of Joey Dougherty, sister-in-law to Nan Mulligan, Kitty Simpson and Jack and Pat McSorley, as well as aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Friday, Nov. 22nd at St. Patrick's Church, 20th and Locust Sts., Phila, PA 19103 where friends may call 9:15-10:15 A.M. at the Church also. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Schuylkill and Devil's Pocket Veterans Memorial Fund, 613 Bambrey St., Phila, PA 19146.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019