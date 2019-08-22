|
|
MORLEY
CATHERINE "KITTY"
(nee O'Donnell)
August 19, 2019, of Havertown, PA. Beloved wife of the late John P. Morley, Sr. Devoted mother of John P., Jr. (Joan), Thomas F., D.O. (Dorothy), Kathleen M., Mary Vuono (Vincent J.), Theresa W. and the late James F. (Barbara) and Eileen M. Morley. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and her sister, Veronica Brown. Funeral Mass Sat., Aug. 24, 11 A.M., St. Denis Church, Eagle Rd. & St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Arc of Delaware County, 740 S. Chester Rd., Suite G, Swarthmore PA 19081.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019