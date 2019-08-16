Home

CATHERINE P. (Yori) PLISICH

CATHERINE P. (Yori) PLISICH Notice
PLISICH
CATHERINE P. (nee Yori)


On August 9, 2019, of North Wales, (formerly of Holland). Beloved wife of late John J. Plisich; daughter of the late Simon A. and Rose Sanson Yori. Predeceased by 4 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Dolores Belderes, Frances DiVito (Don) and Rosemary Lewis (Dave) and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland. Int. Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Bede the Venerable, Bell Tower Fund at the above address.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
