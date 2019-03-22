Home

CATHERINE P. (Penna) QUINN

QUINN
CATHERINE P. (nee Penna)


Age 88, on March 20, 2019, of Newtown Square, 12 yr. resident of White Horse Village, formerly of Bergenfield, N.J. Devoted wife of the late George W. and sister of the late Dominick and Natale "Sonny". Survived by her children Donna L. McNeill (Brian) of Newtown Square, PA. and Craig G. (Nicole) of Ponte Vedra, Fl. Loving grandmother to: Cathy Lee, Kristen and Connor McNeill and Brandon and Jordan Quinn.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. all at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 114 S. Aberdeen Ave. (Lancaster & Aberdeen), Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice 2 Campus Blvd., Ste. 200, Newtown Sq., PA 19073 would be appreciated. Arr. By The

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
