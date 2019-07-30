Home

More Obituaries for CATHERINE WARD
CATHERINE P. (Dean) WARD

CATHERINE P. (Dean) WARD Notice
WARD
CATHERINE P. (nee Dean)
On July 28, 2019, age 91. Loving wife of the late John T., U.S. Navy Retired. Beloved mother of John (Mary), Sr. Catherine Ward, I.H.M., Steven (Mary), Dean (Maureen), William (Joanne), the late Mark, Kelly Filipkowski (Ralph) and Casey McCorkle (William), pre-deceased by her grandson Jon, sadly missed by her 11 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
