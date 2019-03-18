Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
CATHERINE (nee Talotta) REPICE

CATHERINE (nee Talotta) REPICE Notice
REPICE
CATHERINE (neeTalotta)


89, on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giorgio; devoted mother of Frank (Vita), Domenic, Rosemary (Donato) Valentino and Anthony (Linda); loving grandmother of Giorgio, Anthony, Anthony, Domenic, Joseph and Anthony and great grandmother of Orlando and Leo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing 9 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Thursday in St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 11th & Watkins Sts. Entombment Fernwood Mausoleum, Yeadon. Please omit flowers.
www.gangemifuneral home.net


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019
