REPICE
CATHERINE (neeTalotta)
89, on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giorgio; devoted mother of Frank (Vita), Domenic, Rosemary (Donato) Valentino and Anthony (Linda); loving grandmother of Giorgio, Anthony, Anthony, Domenic, Joseph and Anthony and great grandmother of Orlando and Leo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing 9 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Thursday in St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 11th & Watkins Sts. Entombment Fernwood Mausoleum, Yeadon. Please omit flowers.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019