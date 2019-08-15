|
|
SMITH
CATHERINE M. "KITTY"
(nee Brinkman)
96.5, of Philadelphia, passed away Aug. 13, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent Smith, Kitty is survived by her son Vincent (Kate Quigley), 2 grand-children, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Kitty's Life Celebration at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, Friday August 16 from 6-8 P.M., then Saturday Aug. 17 from 9-10 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Ave, Phila., Pa 19114, followed immediately by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Free Library of Phila., Torresdale Branch, 3079 Holme Ave, Phila., Pa 19136.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019