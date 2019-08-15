Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE (Brinkman) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE (Brinkman) SMITH Notice
SMITH
CATHERINE M. "KITTY"
(nee Brinkman)
96.5, of Philadelphia, passed away Aug. 13, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent Smith, Kitty is survived by her son Vincent (Kate Quigley), 2 grand-children, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Kitty's Life Celebration at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, Friday August 16 from 6-8 P.M., then Saturday Aug. 17 from 9-10 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Ave, Phila., Pa 19114, followed immediately by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Free Library of Phila., Torresdale Branch, 3079 Holme Ave, Phila., Pa 19136.

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now