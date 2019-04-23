|
On April 18, 2019 of Medford, NJ, age 86. Beloved wife of Dr. John B Sommi and loving mother to Gwynne (Michael) McConkey, John (Nancy) Sommi Jr., Veronica (Scott) Finlay, Louis (Becky) Sommi, William (Laura) Sommi, Michael (Eileen) Sommi and Anne (Shane) Edmondson. Dear sister to Dr. Patrick (Mary) Bird, William (Tina) Bird and John Bird (Ron Campanaro). Catherine is blessed with 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Born and raised in N.Y.C., she graduated from Bishop Loughlin Catholic High School. After raising 7 children she received a degree in computer science from Suffolk Community College and rose to the position of Senior Programmer Analyst for Chase Manhattan Bank from which she retired. She was past-president of the Lumberton Campus Residents Association and the Mount Laurel Garden Club. A life-long caregiver, vibrant leader and wonderful friend she will be sorely missed by so many. A Service celebrating her life will be held on June 22nd at Medford Leas.
