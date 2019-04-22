McKEON

CATHERINE T. (nee Kelly)

of Wilmington, DE, passed away on April 17th, 2019 at the age of 84, with family and friends at her side. She was born on November 17th, 1934 to the late Joseph & Catherine (Corrigan) Kelly, in Queens, NY where she spent her childhood. Catherine was an avid reader, enjoyed doing volunteer work, traveling and going to movies with her friends and spending time with her family. Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband John Joseph McKeon; son Shawn McKeon; brother Joseph Kelly. She is survived by loving daughters Maureen McHenry (Richard), Eileen McKeon-Udris (Uldis, deceased) and Anne Brogan (Mark); grandchildren Patricia, Kevin, Christina, Sean, Timothy, Michael and Matthew; sisters MaryAnn Gregory (Richard, deceased) and Eileen Dannenhoffer (Robert); sister-in-law Gisel Kelly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, April 23, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com





