WETHERELL
CATHERINE (nee Wolfe)
Age 54, of Wayne, PA, passed away suddenly on Sept. 17, 2019. Born on March 23, 1965 to James and Mary Louise (nee Moore) Wolfe. Cathy was the devoted wife of Scott Wetherell and loving mother to her daughters Shelby Elizabeth and Sally Hill Wetherell.
Cathy, an employee for AED Brands, was very passionate about her work providing life-saving machines for those in sudden cardiac arrest. In her free time, Cathy enjoyed swim-ming, playing tennis, riding her bike and spending time with her beloved dog, Charlie. She was an avid Penn State football fan and also enjoyed vacation-ing with her family on Hilton Head Island, SC and Martha's Vineyard, MA. Cathy is pre-deceased by her sister, Dana Elizabeth Wolfe and is also survived by her remaining sisters, Julie Wolfe Sakin and Lynn Wolfe Rossotti, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at 11 A.M. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to Simons Heart, PO Box 61, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, www.simonsheart.org
