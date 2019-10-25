|
|
ROBINSON
CATHLEEN J. (nee Corr)
48, of Delran NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday October 23, 2019. A gathering of family and friends for, Cathleen Robinson, will be held at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, 1200 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson NJ 08077, on Monday October 28, 2019, from 8:30 to 10 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 103 4th St., Riverton NJ 08077, starting at 11 A.M. Following Mass, an Interment will be held at Lakeview Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cathleen's name to the RSDSA Foundation:
www.RSDS.org/donate
Please share your fondest memories of Cathleen Robinson by visiting
Givnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019