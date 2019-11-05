|
|
CATALDO
CATHLEEN MARIE
Age 93, on November 1, 2019, of Jim Thorpe and formerly of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cataldo. Mother of Joseph A. Cataldo (Alexa), Michael Cataldo (Laura), and the late Robert. Also survived by her grandchildren; Megan, Lisa, Cathleen and Michael; her sister Marie Trudeau (Ronnie) and here sisters-in-law; Minnie Brosso and Jean Brosso. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Church Thursday after 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's Church at the address above would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019