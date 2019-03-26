Home

On March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Survived by Russell Myers Jr., Linda Myers, Russell Myers III, his wife Megan, and their children, Russell IV, Jacob, Claire, and many other "great great" nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., St. Joseph Church, 7631 Waters Road, Cheltenham PA 19012, followed by Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
