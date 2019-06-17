|
WHALEN
CECELIA A. "CEIL" (nee Ladley)
On June 11, 2019 of Jenkintown and Anglesea. Wife of the late James F. Sister of Irene Dowling and Michelle Nunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family Saturday, June 22 at 10 A.M. St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington. Memorial Mass 11 A.M. Int. of both Ceil and Jim at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019