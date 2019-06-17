Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CECELIA WHALEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECELIA A. "CEIL" (Ladley) WHALEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

CECELIA A. "CEIL" (Ladley) WHALEN Notice
WHALEN
CECELIA A. "CEIL" (nee Ladley)
On June 11, 2019 of Jenkintown and Anglesea. Wife of the late James F. Sister of Irene Dowling and Michelle Nunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family Saturday, June 22 at 10 A.M. St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington. Memorial Mass 11 A.M. Int. of both Ceil and Jim at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 would be appreciated.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.