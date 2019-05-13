|
|
ROMSPERT
CECELIA MURPHY
on May 11,2019 Beloved and devoted wife of the late George C. Romspert. Dear sister of the late Joseph ,Madeline & William Murphy and Kathleen Baker Cherished aunt of the late Joseph Murphy and his wife Paulette, Maureen Murphy Abboud and he late Khalil ,and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews Relatives and friends are invited to attend Her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday beginning 9:30 A.M Assumption BVM Church Bristol and Meadowbrook Rd. Feasterville, PA 19035 Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. with Interment to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Cecelia"s memory to Little Flower High School 1000 W. Lycoming St Phila. PA 19140.
