Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
CECILIA (Nowakowski) PISELLI


1926 - 2019
CECILIA (Nowakowski) PISELLI Notice
PISELLI
CECILIA CAROLINE "CAROL"
(nee Nowakowski)


Entered into eternal rest peace-fully on July 9, 2019, at Radcliff, Kentucky.
A gracious and loving lady, a friend to all who knew her, most of all a loving, caring and devoted mother and grand-mother.
"Carol" was 92 years old, she was born Oct. 28, 1926, in River-side NJ. She lived for almost 40 years in (South) Philadelphia PA, 50+ years on W. Washington St. in Norristown PA, and the last year with her daughter and son-in-law in Vine Grove KY.
She is preceded in death by, the love of her life, Vincent (Piselli) and her son, Nicholas (DiBello Jr.); her brothers, W. Thaddeus, Hilary, and Alfred (Nowakowski); and her sisters, Alfreda (Picano) and Genevieve (Olkowski). She is survived by her brother, Richard (Nowakowski); her sister-in-law, Marylou (Nowakowski); her son, Alfred (Dell) DiBello; her son, Vincent Piselli, and her daughter, Grace (Brian) Philipanics. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher (DiBello and Family), Victoria (Santino), Nicole (and Joe Nalis), Vincent (Piselli), Rachel (Rush), Nicholas (Stinson), Vianna (Piselli); and her great-grand-children, Isabella (Piccarretta), Julius (Piccarretta), Ava (Nalis), Carter (Nalis). She also had another great-grand-baby (Baby Nalis) on the way.
"Miss Carol" was a retiree of Norristown State Hospital Dietary, where she was a Supervisor for many years. She was also a lunch lady at Stewart Middle School for quite a few years before retiring from there also. Her favorite thing in life to do, besides playing Bingo, was traveling every year with her brother, Richard.
A Memorial Service in her honor will be announced at a later date.

RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
