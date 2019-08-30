|
DeANGELIS
CELESTE C. (nee Gennarelli)
August 28, 2019, of North Wildwood formerly of South Phila. Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Peter N. DeAngelis. Devoted mother of Louis DeAngelis, Gabriella (Robert) Blair, George DeAngelis and Peter (Stephanie) DeAngelis. Loving grandmother of 10 and one great grandson. Dear sister of Elizabeth Fattore, Mike, Matilda and Diane Gennarelli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve 7-9 P.M. and Funeral Wednesday morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
