Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. George Church
2700 E. Venango St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Church
2700 E. Venango St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CELESTE CAVOTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CELESTE "AUNT BLANCHE" CAVOTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CELESTE "AUNT BLANCHE" CAVOTO Notice
CAVOTO
CELESTE (nee Santoro)
"AUNT BLANCHE" or "AUNT B"
On July 22, 2019, at the age 100. Born in Italy in 1919. Wife of the late Joseph, who she married in 1949. She is preceded in death by her siblings Helen Volpe, Ida Corrado, Nick Santoro, Mary Saldutti and Carmel Saldutti. Aunt Blanche/Aunt B is survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, July 26th, 9 A.M., at St. George Church, 2700 E. Venango St., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 2nd Fl. Phila., PA 19104 would be appreciated.

www.rrfunerals.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.