CAVOTO
CELESTE (nee Santoro)
"AUNT BLANCHE" or "AUNT B"
On July 22, 2019, at the age 100. Born in Italy in 1919. Wife of the late Joseph, who she married in 1949. She is preceded in death by her siblings Helen Volpe, Ida Corrado, Nick Santoro, Mary Saldutti and Carmel Saldutti. Aunt Blanche/Aunt B is survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, July 26th, 9 A.M., at St. George Church, 2700 E. Venango St., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 2nd Fl. Phila., PA 19104 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019