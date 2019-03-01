|
|
McADAMS
CELESTE M. (nee Long)
February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Devoted mother of Henry J. McAdams (Colleen), Elizabeth Ann McAdams Glasgow (Jeffrey) and Kellie McAdams. Loving nanny of Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Samantha, Eryka, Marisa, Breanna, Angelica, Casey, Jordan, great nanny of Patrick, Mia, Everly, Montana, Nathan, River, Gemma, Lilah, Billy, and Riley. Dear sister of Silvio, Carol, Harry, Linda, Tommy, Warren, and Mary Ellen. Also survived by her "adopted daughter" Amy, Blair and her children Erica, Shawna and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., followed by her Service 12 P.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019