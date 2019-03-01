Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
CELESTE McADAMS
CELESTE M. (Long) McADAMS

CELESTE M. (Long) McADAMS Notice
McADAMS
CELESTE M. (nee Long)
February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Devoted mother of Henry J. McAdams (Colleen), Elizabeth Ann McAdams Glasgow (Jeffrey) and Kellie McAdams. Loving nanny of Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Samantha, Eryka, Marisa, Breanna, Angelica, Casey, Jordan, great nanny of Patrick, Mia, Everly, Montana, Nathan, River, Gemma, Lilah, Billy, and Riley. Dear sister of Silvio, Carol, Harry, Linda, Tommy, Warren, and Mary Ellen. Also survived by her "adopted daughter" Amy, Blair and her children Erica, Shawna and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., followed by her Service 12 P.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
