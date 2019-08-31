Home

Of Baltimore MD, formerly of Rydal, died August 28th, 2019, of a heart attack at 44 years of age. He is the son of Jane and Michael Siegel of Bala Cynwyd; and brother of Cristi Finkel of Highland Park, Chicago.
Chad graduated Abington High School and attended Jackson-ville University. He was an out-standing golfer, the youngest club champion in the 100 year history of Philmont Country Club. He also played profession-al golf on the Golden Bear Tour in Florida. He was a principal in Nu Wave Group Mortgage Company in Baltimore.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 31, 2019
