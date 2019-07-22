Home

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Montgomery Square United Methodist Church
1900 County Line Road
North Wales, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Montgomery Square United Methodist Church
1900 County Line Road
North Wales, PA
View Map
CHARELS W. OLSON Sr.

CHARELS W. OLSON Sr. Notice
OLSON
CHARELS W. SR.


Age 89, of Souderton (formerly of Langhorne, PA) passed away on July 18, 2019. Husband of the late Carole J. Olson, father of Charles W. Olson Jr. (Amber), Christina Bajkowsky (Ronald), Craig Olson (Brenda), Constance Hammond (Stephen). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing Thursday, July 25, from 7-9 P.M. at DUNN-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. Second Viewing is Friday, July 26, from 10-11 A.M. at Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road, North Wales, PA 19454 followed by a service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to Montgomery Square United Methodist Church at the above address.

Family services are entrusted to DUNN-GIVNISH OF LANGHORNE

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
