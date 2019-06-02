|
|
HOFFMAN
CHARLES A. "Chick"
Age 83, of Ambler, died May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sue (nee Jackson) Hoffman. Loving father of Charles "Chickie" Hoffman (Susan) and Frank Hoffman (Helen). Dear brother of Linda Lelii (Vic), Janet Pool and the late Raymond "Jonesy" Hoffman. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday
June 4, after 10 AM and to the Funeral Service at 11 AM at ANTON B. URBAN FUNERAL HOME, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike Ambler. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Tributes and photos may be shared at
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019