JACKSON
CHARLES ALAN
Beloved husband of Tesa Molyneux Jackson; loving father to Alan and Ryan and several grandchildren. Survived by brother, Ronald Michael; sisters, Merilyn June (Arthur Sabatini), Romaine Louise, and Anne Marie. Upon graduating Roman Catholic High School 1963, Charlie joined the USAF, travel-ing Europe with his command's baseball team and worked in early computer communications. He was buried with Military Honors July 5, 2019 at Barrancas Nat'l Cemetery.
Aug. 6, 1945 - June 17, 2019
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019