CHARLES ALAN JACKSON

CHARLES ALAN JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
CHARLES ALAN


Aug. 6, 1945 - June 17, 2019

Beloved husband of Tesa Molyneux Jackson; loving father to Alan and Ryan and several grandchildren. Survived by brother, Ronald Michael; sisters, Merilyn June (Arthur Sabatini), Romaine Louise, and Anne Marie. Upon graduating Roman Catholic High School 1963, Charlie joined the USAF, travel-ing Europe with his command's baseball team and worked in early computer communications. He was buried with Military Honors July 5, 2019 at Barrancas Nat'l Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019
