Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES D'ALESSANDRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES "SKIP" D'ALESSANDRO

Notice Condolences Flowers

CHARLES "SKIP" D'ALESSANDRO Notice
D'ALESSANDRO
CHARLES "SKIP"
On February 21, 2019, age 74. Husband of the late Leeann Speechley, father of Caran Baxter (Tom) and stepfather of Kimberly Kaiser (Paul). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Brendan, Shane, Liam, Lizzie and Matt. Brother of Merle Wolff, Michael D'Alessandro and Louise D'Alessandro. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 6th from 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1220 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now