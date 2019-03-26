|
|
D'ALESSANDRO
CHARLES "SKIP"
On February 21, 2019, age 74. Husband of the late Leeann Speechley, father of Caran Baxter (Tom) and stepfather of Kimberly Kaiser (Paul). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Brendan, Shane, Liam, Lizzie and Matt. Brother of Merle Wolff, Michael D'Alessandro and Louise D'Alessandro. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 6th from 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1220 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019