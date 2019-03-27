Home

Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
CHARLES MATHUES
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Media
350 W. State St.
Media, PA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Media
350 W. State St
Media, PA
MATHUES
CHARLES EUGENE



91, a resident of Riddle Village on March 17, 2019. Born February 14, 1928 to the late Bella and Isaac Mathues. A graduate of Media High School and Penn State University, Charles served two years in the Army Medical Corp. He and his wife, Joyce, were active Penn State alumni, giving over 100 scholarships to students in the Liberal Arts College and the Eberly College of Science. Charles was employed at INA/Cigna. He loved Media and his church, The First United Methodist Church.
Survived by his wife, Joyce (née Knauss); his cat, Sweetie Mae; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service 11 A.M. Saturday, March 30th at the First United Methodist Church of Media (350 W. State St., Media, PA). Calling 10 - 11 A.M. Burial Media Cemetery.
Contributions to First United Methodist Church of Media www.firstchurchmedia.org or Main Line Health Hospice www.mainlinehealth.org.
www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
