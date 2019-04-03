|
|
LOGUE
CHARLES F.
87, of Lincoln University, PA, formerly of Havertown, died March 27, 2019. A graduate of West Catholic High School and Army Veteran, he received his BS in Engineering from PMC (now Widener University). He had retired from PGW. A member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford, Charlie was an accomplished sculptor. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Kathleen (nee Carpenter); Son, Michael Logue and grandchildren, Clare and Patrick Logue. Memorial Mass will be 10 A.M., Saturday at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Ave.; Lansdowne, 19050, where friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Contributions in his memory to Girl Scout Troop (5)501; c/o P.O. Box 31., Drexel Hill, Pa 19026, would be preferred. Arr.: TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME, Drexel Hill. Condolences: www.Toppitzer.us
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019