VAIL
CHARLES F. "SLUG"
Of Morton, PA, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Korean War Veteran. Graduate of Ridley High School - Class of 1952. Brother of the late James and Nathalie Troland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton, PA 19070 where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019