Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES G. LARSON


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES G. LARSON Notice
LARSON
CHARLES G.
(1924-2019) Died peacefully, October 14, 2019, in his home at Lutheran Community at Telford. Charles was a World War II veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon discharge from the Army, Charles spent time in the Peace Corps before returning home. He worked until retirement at the Philadelphia Navy Yard as a mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Arthur and Joseph, and sisters: Joanne, Eleanor, Patricia, and Marie. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy and numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Charles enjoyed attending daily Mass, photography, and spend-ing time with family. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Society for the Propagation of Faith.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

logo


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.