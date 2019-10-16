|
|
LARSON
CHARLES G.
(1924-2019) Died peacefully, October 14, 2019, in his home at Lutheran Community at Telford. Charles was a World War II veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon discharge from the Army, Charles spent time in the Peace Corps before returning home. He worked until retirement at the Philadelphia Navy Yard as a mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Arthur and Joseph, and sisters: Joanne, Eleanor, Patricia, and Marie. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy and numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Charles enjoyed attending daily Mass, photography, and spend-ing time with family. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Society for the Propagation of Faith.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019