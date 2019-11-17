|
|
DARRELL
CHARLES GEORGE
CAPTAIN, USN (Ret.)
Age 89, resident of Shannondell at Valley Forge, Audubon, died on October 20, 2019. He was the husband of his loving wife Joyce (nee Bullock), whom he married in 2011. He is also survived by his children, daughter Maria C. (John) Jacobs, son Robert C. (Jody) Darrell, and daughter Susan A. Darrell, by grandchildren Jerold and Lillian Jacobs and Madison Darrell, by his sister Marianna "Pat" Schlegel, and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Captain Darrell was born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio, to the late George D. and Mary T. (nee Hines). His family, also including his late brother George and sister Marianna, soon moved to Worcester, MA, where Charles grew up. In 1952 he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, and in 1954, he married Lillian Christine (nee Larson), who preceded him in death in 2002.
Captain Darrell's naval service included sea duty in an attack transport ship and a destroyer prior to fifteen years in submarines, including command of USS Charr (SS-328). He served as Chief Staff Officer of Submarine Squadron 15 and Commander, Submarine Force, Pacific. Duties ashore included Director, Ocean Technology Office of the Office of Naval Research; command of the Naval Ocean Research and Development Activity (NORDA) and head of the Fleet Logistic Support Office of Naval Sea Systems Command head-quarters. Captain Darrell retired from the Navy in 1982.
His subsequent civilian career came to include serving as a Principal Engineer at General Physics Corporation and as a Senior Test Engineer at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, from which he retired in 2011.
In addition to his many professional accomplishments, Captain Darrell will be remembered for his kindness, his smile, sense of humor, and care and concern for others.
Captain Darrell will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019