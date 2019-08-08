Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Elijah)
101 Byberry Rd.
Huntingdon Valley, PA
CHARLES IRVING QUATE

CHARLES IRVING QUATE Notice
QUATE
CHARLES IRVING
Aug. 6, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Jean Quate, brother of Allen (Judy) Quate, uncle of Michael (Amanda) Quate and the late Jason Quate, great uncle of Dylan and Lindsey. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday 10 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Elijah), 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Penn Foundation, 807 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
