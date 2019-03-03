|
|
BIRKHEAD
CHARLES J.
93, Formerly of East Germantown, passed away February 26, 2019. He was the widower of Joan (Reilly) Birkhead. Survivors: Children, Charles, Chris, Carol, and Cinthia; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Brennan.
Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Call 10 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wheels for Independence, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19114-2210.
Arr. by J.S. BURKHOLDER FUNERAL HOME, Allentown
www.jsburkholder.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019