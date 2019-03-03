Home

J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
BIRKHEAD
CHARLES J.
93, Formerly of East Germantown, passed away February 26, 2019. He was the widower of Joan (Reilly) Birkhead. Survivors: Children, Charles, Chris, Carol, and Cinthia; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Brennan.
Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Call 10 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wheels for Independence, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19114-2210.
Arr. by J.S. BURKHOLDER FUNERAL HOME, Allentown

www.jsburkholder.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
