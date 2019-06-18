|
GAVIN
CHARLES J., SR.
Age 97, on June 16, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret "Margie" Gavin (nee McLaughlin). Father of Charles, John (Lynn) and James M.D. (Mary Ellen). Predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen Gavin (nee Conaty) and daughter, Mary Beth Johnston. Loving grandfather of Michael, Kathleen and Sarah Johnston, Courtney, Connor and Christopher Gavin, and Mary Kate and Maggie Gavin.
Charles served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. He was a graduate of St. Thomas More High School and Drexel University. He was employed as an Engineer with PECO for 41 years and served on the faculty of Drexel University.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, 9:15 to 10 A.M., Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More Alumni Association, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019