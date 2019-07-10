Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
CHARLES J. HAGEE Sr.

CHARLES J. HAGEE Sr. Notice
HAGEE
CHARLES J. SR.
Of Drexel Hill, PA, and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Therese N. Hagee (nee Nolan). Devoted father of Charles (Kathleen) Hagee, Therese (Thomas) Hagee Pucillo, Jane Hagee, and Mary (Timothy) Hennessy. Loving grandfather to May, Thomas and Elizabeth Hennessy, and Mallory Hagee. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 11 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Drexel Hill, PA. Interment private. At the request of the family, donations in Charles' name may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements by

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
