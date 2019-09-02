Home

Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
CHARLES J. HANNA Notice
HANNA
CHARLES J.
Age 88, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, on August 28, 2019. A Marine Corp Veteran, he was a retired employee of Dupont and Berkshire Hathaway. Father of the late Christine Hanna and brother of the late Rosemary and Kathleen. Survivors: Wife: Patricia Hedges Hanna Sons: Matt (Mary Ann) Hanna and Chuck (Colleen) Hanna Daughter: Mary (Larry) Stratton 12 Grandchildren 3 Great-Grandchildren Brothers: John and William Hanna. Visitation: Tuesday, September. 3rd after 9:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Francis De Sales, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Tuesday. September 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Roberts Proton Therapy Care Center 34th & Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 and/or Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA, 919 Walnut St. # 7A, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com

Arrangements by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, Middletown Twp., Media, PA.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019
